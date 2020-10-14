RDA Financial Network Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

RDA Financial Network lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $2,081,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 101.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,258,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,369 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $16,223,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $79,500,000. Finally, Aperimus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37.9% during the second quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC now owns 265,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,301,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $363.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $346.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.43. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

