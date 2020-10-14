RDA Financial Network Trims Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

RDA Financial Network cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1,795.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $49,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 67.6% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.37.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.31. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $460.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.07 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.