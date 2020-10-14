RDA Financial Network Sells 50 Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

RDA Financial Network reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,132 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald's during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 2,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on McDonald's from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

McDonald's stock opened at $227.35 on Wednesday. McDonald's Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $228.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.13. The stock has a market cap of $169.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

