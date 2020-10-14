RDA Financial Network Purchases New Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $204.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 316,814 shares of company stock worth $25,664,433. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

