RDA Financial Network Purchases New Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,858 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $126,563,837. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

NYSE:WMT opened at $146.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $414.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

