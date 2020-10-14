RDA Financial Network Purchases 6,422 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNP. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after acquiring an additional 175,498 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 42,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,201,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

NYSE DNP opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.