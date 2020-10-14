RDA Financial Network Makes New $202,000 Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $85.98 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $107.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.24.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

