RDA Financial Network Has $302,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 30,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG opened at $52.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $54.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

