RDA Financial Network Has $275,000 Position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

Shares of CSM opened at $79.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.32. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $71.32.

