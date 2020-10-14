RDA Financial Network Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 38.41%. The company had revenue of $291.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 17,500 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $350,350.00. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MPW has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.12.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

