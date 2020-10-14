RDA Financial Network Has $201,000 Holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

RDA Financial Network cut its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the second quarter worth $186,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 25,081 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 1,802.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 523,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 496,235 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FINX opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.11. Global X FinTech ETF has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $41.22.

