RDA Financial Network Grows Stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

RDA Financial Network lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $69.55 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $70.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average of $61.15.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

