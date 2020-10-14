RDA Financial Network Decreases Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

RDA Financial Network decreased its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Southern were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Southern by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,756,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,126,922,000 after acquiring an additional 541,205 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Southern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,328,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,544,000 after purchasing an additional 141,293 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Southern by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,623,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,126,000 after purchasing an additional 480,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Southern by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,342,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,731,000 after purchasing an additional 533,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $58.34 on Wednesday. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.61. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $709,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 23,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,040 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

