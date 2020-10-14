RDA Financial Network Buys 9,200 Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network owned 0.15% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $89,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSP opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $13.18.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

