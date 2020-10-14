RDA Financial Network Boosts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $62.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.8 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.11.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

