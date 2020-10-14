RDA Financial Network Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

RDA Financial Network raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,602 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $128.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $233.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.54.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

