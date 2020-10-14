RDA Financial Network Acquires New Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 87.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $80,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $163.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.60. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $167.10.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

