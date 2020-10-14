RDA Financial Network Acquires New Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 530.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.81.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 332,135 shares of company stock valued at $103,956,379. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MA opened at $345.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.31. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $346.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

