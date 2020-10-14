RDA Financial Network Acquires 402 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Visa by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,402,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $204.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.05. The firm has a market cap of $396.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

