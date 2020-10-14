RDA Financial Network Acquires 1,363 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,930,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,576,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,292,133,000 after acquiring an additional 256,321 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,317,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,002,182,000 after acquiring an additional 391,277 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,816,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,368,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Shares of VZ opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $245.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

