Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Lessened by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $761,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

RTX stock opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

