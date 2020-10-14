QYNO Market Capitalization Reaches $367.93 (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One QYNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, QYNO has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. QYNO has a market capitalization of $367.93 and $4.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QYNO alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000439 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About QYNO

QYNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org . QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QYNO

QYNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QYNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QYNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.