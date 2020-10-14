Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Lifted by Analyst

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) – Research analysts at B.Riley Securit increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 9th. B.Riley Securit analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TBK. BidaskClub raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $40.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.32 million, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.28. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.49 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

