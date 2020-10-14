Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for DraftKings Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of DraftKings in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.44). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DraftKings’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get DraftKings alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DKNG. Evercore ISI began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on DraftKings from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.48.

DraftKings stock opened at $51.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.62. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,034,000. Raine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $722,269,000. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,526,000. SherpaCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,918,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.