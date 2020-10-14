Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Lifted by Analyst

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

CFR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $67.89 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.70. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $347.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 56,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 740.0% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 29,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

