Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Lifted by Raymond James

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) in a research note issued on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$116.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$122.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$154.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$137.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$131.36.

Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock opened at C$144.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.83. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12 month low of C$92.01 and a 12 month high of C$145.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$140.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$124.99. The stock has a market cap of $102.52 billion and a PE ratio of 28.59.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.27 billion.

In other Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) news, Director Edith E. Holiday sold 4,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.13, for a total transaction of C$560,504.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,827,661.02. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 7,211 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.73, for a total value of C$1,014,788.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,197,183.14. Insiders have sold a total of 56,680 shares of company stock valued at $7,779,372 in the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.53%.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

