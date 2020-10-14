Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Issued By Capital One Financial

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Healthpeak Properties in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 12th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PEAK. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.91.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.51. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $3,307,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $1,187,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 154,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 80,259 shares during the last quarter.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

