Provident Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 573 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 30.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,205,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $12.42 on Tuesday, hitting $1,581.57. 49,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,067.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,528.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,427.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price target (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,698.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

