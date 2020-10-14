Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €12.00 ($14.12) price target by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.60 ($17.18) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prosiebensat 1 Media presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €12.03 ($14.16).

ETR PSM opened at €11.20 ($13.17) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a fifty-two week high of €14.41 ($16.95).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

