ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

BATS NOBL opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.10.

