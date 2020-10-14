ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 130.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 100.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SH opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $33.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

