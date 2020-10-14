Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Purchases 163 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 42,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 444,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,805,000 after purchasing an additional 27,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.60.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $144.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $359.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

