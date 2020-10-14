PPL (NYSE:PPL) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

PPL (NYSE:PPL) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PPL has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PPL will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PPL by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,981,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,234,000 after buying an additional 2,631,997 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,569,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,387,000 after buying an additional 1,237,539 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,229,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,208,000 after buying an additional 990,355 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 12,869.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,077,000 after buying an additional 903,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in PPL by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,220,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,226,000 after buying an additional 816,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

