Piper Sandler Weighs in on Shake Shack Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.28). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $91.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.29 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $72.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.05 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.66. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $94.00.

In related news, CFO Tara Comonte sold 8,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $592,415.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,172.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $91,729.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,101.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,916 shares of company stock valued at $14,892,741. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

