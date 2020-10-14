Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $55.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pinterest traded as high as $45.29 and last traded at $44.75, with a volume of 129570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.39.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $1,561,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,508,479.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,507,069 shares of company stock worth $165,306,659 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Pinterest by 132.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 45,102 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 275.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 109,021 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $5,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.18 and a beta of 1.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.