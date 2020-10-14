Pinnacle Bank Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pinnacle Bank cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $45,543.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,058. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. BofA Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

Facebook stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,644,908. The firm has a market cap of $785.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.86. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

