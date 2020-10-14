Pinnacle Bank Sells 44 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pinnacle Bank decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Pinnacle Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 target price (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,679.91.

GOOGL traded up $18.27 on Tuesday, reaching $1,582.86. The stock had a trading volume of 57,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,690. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,522.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1,424.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1,064.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

