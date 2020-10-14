Pinnacle Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Pinnacle Bank reduced its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,868 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.0% of Pinnacle Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Visa by 136.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,344,816,000 after buying an additional 4,059,677 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,526,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after buying an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Visa by 17.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,455,717,000 after buying an additional 1,335,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $204.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,166,207. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.21 and a 200-day moving average of $190.79. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $400.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.
Several brokerages recently commented on V. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.