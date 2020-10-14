PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.
GHY opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $15.39.
About PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd
