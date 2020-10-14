Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 73,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

PFE opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $205.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.23.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

