PFG Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,443.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,206.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,780.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1,724.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.40, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Amazon.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,439.10.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

