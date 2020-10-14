PFG Advisors Raises Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

PFG Advisors grew its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,158,000 after acquiring an additional 146,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,207,000 after purchasing an additional 336,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 17.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,203,000 after purchasing an additional 42,631 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total transaction of $620,352.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total transaction of $455,196.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,115.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,708,312. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDS. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.08.

Shares of FDS opened at $335.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $363.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $335.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.94.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 54.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

