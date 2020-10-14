PFG Advisors Purchases 439 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

PFG Advisors increased its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in ServiceNow by 16.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 43.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.55, for a total transaction of $802,678.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,202,620.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.70, for a total value of $63,316.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,414.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,187 shares of company stock valued at $33,294,276 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $518.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $474.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $99.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.84, a PEG ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.27. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $522.77.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $336.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.46.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

