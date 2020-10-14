PFG Advisors Purchases 1,110 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 202.7% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $126.33 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $127.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.37 and a 200-day moving average of $123.63.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

