PFG Advisors Cuts Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,077 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.9% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 99,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,973,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 267,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $43,152,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $204.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $396.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

