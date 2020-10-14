PFG Advisors Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

PFG Advisors grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.85, for a total transaction of $20,659,369.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,933,814 shares in the company, valued at $33,073,587,941.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,135 shares of company stock worth $103,956,379 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $345.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $341.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.31. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.81.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

