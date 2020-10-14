PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Purchased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 467,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,316,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PKI. Needham & Company LLC upgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Cfra upgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.53.

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 23,387 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $2,755,924.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,215,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $803,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,259,362. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $124.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $134.39.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $811.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.32 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

