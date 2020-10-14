PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $143.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.67. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $198.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

