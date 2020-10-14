PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 342.2% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 191.0% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 144.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.54 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.67.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

