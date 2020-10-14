PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is 10 15 Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

10 15 Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 2.9% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $143.54 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.67. The company has a market capitalization of $198.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

